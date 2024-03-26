with videoA mile-long bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, largely collapsed after a cargo ship rammed into a pier overnight. Cars and people fell into the water, according to the local fire brigade. Two people have been rescued, one of them is in critical condition. Rescuers are currently still looking for six people in the water. The ship is said to have 'lost its propulsion'.
Harmke de Vries
Latest update:
16:59
