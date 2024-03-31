The tragedy of the collapse of the Baltimore bridge, which collapsed after being hit by a merchant ship last March 26, also killing six people, has begun to have some commercial implications also linked to the car market. In fact, from a logistical point of view, the port of Maryland is one of the main hubs for the automotive sector, if not even the main hub for four-wheel vehicles: in 2023 the public and private terminals of the port of Baltimore handled 847,158 cars and light trucks and the incident of recent days effectively blocked part of the terminal, causing various inconveniences, not yet quantifiable, to various brands.

The brands affected by the Baltimore collapse

As reported by Automotive News, Audi, Bentley, Ford, General Motors, Jaguar Land Rover, Lamborghini, Mazda, Mercedes, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota and Volvo could be affected by possible delays in deliveries and movement of the cars. BMW and Volkswagen, on the other hand, are based in another area of ​​the port that is equally accessible and was therefore not affected by the collapse of the Francis Scott Bridge.

Soon to do the math

“This is a terrible tragedy and our condolences go out to the wounded and missing in Baltimore.”said John Bozzella, CEO of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, a company representing several automakers involved in the U.S. “It is too early to say what impact this incident will have on the automotive industry, but there will certainly be an upheaval. Baltimore is the number one auto port in the United States, and we are in contact with federal officials to help them understand the scope of auto operations there.”