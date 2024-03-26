A huge bridge collapsed in Baltimore, America, leaving many injured

In the American city of Baltimore (Maryland), the Francis Scott Key bridge over the Patapsco River collapsed. This happened after a cargo ship collided with one of the supports of a huge structure.

The incident occurred at approximately 01:30 local time (08:30 Moscow time). Collided with support beam container ship The Dali sailed under the Singapore flag from Baltimore to Sri Lanka's largest city, Colombo. This ship is 300 meters long and displaces about 100 thousand tons.

After the collision, the container ship caught fire, but remained afloat, and several central spans of the steel bridge fell into the water. At the time of the crash on the road bridge were at least four cars and seven construction workers who worked at the crossing are now listed as missing.

The total number of victims is not yet known, but Baltimore authorities assume that there will be many – the bridge is part of an important transit highway, and in addition to cars, there could also be pedestrians on it.

Dangerous goods were transported across the bridge

The four-lane Francis Scott Key Bridge (author of the lyrics to the US anthem) was built in 1977, and its span remained one of the largest truss structures in the world. The nearly 2.7-kilometer-long structure was part of Maryland Route 695, the beltway around Baltimore. Every year, 11.5 million vehicles crossed the bridge, including those carrying dangerous goods.

The Port of Baltimore, which served the bridge, handled more than 52 million tons of international cargo valued at more than $80 billion, the ninth-largest among U.S. ports, according to CNN. The port supports 15.33 thousand jobs and 139.18 thousand related jobs in Maryland.

State of emergency declared after bridge collapse

Maryland Governor Wes Moore on bridge collapse announced emergency situation (emergency situation). He added that he will remain in close contact with federal, state and local agencies conducting rescue efforts.

The road bridge is currently closed to traffic. “All traffic lanes are currently closed and traffic is being detoured through the port tunnel or through the city,” reported at the state transportation department.

In the Independent newspaper claimthat most of the structure went under water. In emergency services toldthat there is a load hanging from the bridge, so emergency services act carefully.

Around the container ship discovered There is a large spill of diesel fuel, and there may still be crew members inside the ship.

According to the latest data, two people were rescued from the water – one of them was not injured, and the second was taken to the trauma department in serious condition. The exact number of victims is still unknown, but the chances of survival for people caught in the water are low – the temperature in the Patapsco River at night was about eight degrees Celsius.