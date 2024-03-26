In Baltimorea vessel container ship, the Dali, crashed into the bridge Francis Scott Key, triggering the collapse of one of the most important bridges in USA. A former local firefighter, who witnessed the events, described the impact as loud and thunderous as a shaking.

“We were awakened by what it seemed like an earthquake and a long, vibrant sound of thunder”, the former firefighter who could see everything from the window of his house told the local media. While the mayor of Baltimore classified him as “an inconceivable tragedy”said Brandon M. Scott.

The authorities reported that the vesselen route to Sri Lanka from Baltimorelost propulsion before shock and tried to warn of the impending disaster. However, the crash occurred around 1:40 a.m., causing the partial bridge collapse and plunging several vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, into the frigid waters of the Patapsco River.

It is feared that at least 20 people, distributed in seven vehicles, are missing. Rescue efforts, including drones, helicopters and divers, are underway as authorities search survivors between the remains of the bridge and the submerged vehicles.

Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace reported that one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, while another was unharmed. It is estimated that up to seven people could be missing, according to statements by Wallace.

He mayor of the city described the tragedy as “inconceivable”, while the governor of Maryland, Wes Mooredeclared the state of emergency and requested federal resources to address the situation.

Although authorities rule out the possibility of a terrorist act, it is unknown how a single ship could cause such destruction to the structure of the bridge. The investigation is ongoing to determine the causes of the accident.

He Francis Scott Key Bridgeinaugurated in 1977 and named after the author of the lyrics of the American anthem, is a vital artery that crosses the Patapsco River, being traveled by more than 11 million vehicles a year.

The company that owns the vessel, Maersk, confirmed that all crew members, including the two pilots, are safe. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, while structural experts such as Professor Toby Mottram of the University of Warwick question the extent of the damage in relation to the cause of the incident. accident.

In this moment of pain, the words of county manager Johnny Olszewski Jr. resonate strongly: “Pray for those affected”. With information from AFP and New York Post.