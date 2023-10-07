Baltika beat Orenburg at home with a score of 1:0 in the RPL match

Kaliningrad “Baltika” beat “Orenburg” in their arena in a match of the Russian Premier League (RPL). This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The game ended with the score 1:0. The only goal was scored in the 23rd minute by the hosts’ striker Gedeon Guzina.

For Baltika, this is the third victory in the RPL in the 2023/2024 season. Previously, the team defeated Fakel (2:1) and Akhmat (1:0) at home. In addition, the club suffered seven defeats and drew once. Thus, after 11 rounds, the Kaliningraders scored ten points and took 13th place in the Russian Championship standings. “Orenburg” is in 11th place with 11 points.

In the 12th round, Baltika will host Krasnodar at its stadium on October 21. The match will start at 19:00 Moscow time. “Orenburg” will fight with “Fakel” on the same day. The starting whistle will sound at 12:00 Moscow time.