Baltic | The war started the destruction of statues in the Baltics – Estonia removed 148 Soviet monuments

War change the places of monuments in Russia and its neighboring countries.

Russia has restored the legacy of Stalinism. It recently removed memorials to Lithuanians and Poles who were deported from southern Siberia in the city of Irkutsk and the Perm region.

Russia’s southern neighbor Kazakhstan, on the other hand, is ready to cherish the memory of the victims of Stalinism.

On the last day of May, a new monument commemorating the Stalinist prison camp was unveiled on the sandy steppe in Kazakhstan. It was Lithuanian Genocide and Resistance Research Center together with Ukrainians and Kazakhs.

The most massive part of the monument is two concrete walls ending in a dead end. There is a row of gray silhouettes of people on the wall. Near the concrete wall is a cross and a stone with a dedication inscription to Lithuanian political prisoners from 1948–1955.

On the other side of the cross is a stone dedicated to Ukrainian political prisoners from the same years of persecution. You can see only sand all around.

The view the monument that rose in the middle of the void has been photographed on his social media account by the Lithuanian architect who designed the monument, Algis Vyšniūnas.

After the unveiling of the prison camp monument, the Kazakh victims of the famine caused by Stalinism were remembered there. The Central Asian republic is governed by authoritarian methods, which was not an obstacle to sanctifying the day for the victims of totalitarianism.

According to the Lithuanian Genocide and Resistance Research Center, representatives of Estonia and Japan were also present.

The memory of the victims of Stalinism unites many neighboring countries of Russia. The war has brought to the surface the feeling of repeating everything.

The same feeling drives the Baltic countries and Poland to remove dozens of monuments erected by the Soviet regime from public places.

Estonia has removed 148 Soviet monuments and tombstones or plaques in less than a year, according to the state defense investment center, Rkik, which is responsible for the process.

In addition to the monuments, there are tiles of Soviet-era monuments, which are replaced with more neutral ones.

The state still has 48 objects to remove or replace the tiles.

Not only the state decides on all monuments. In the spring, the writers voted on whether the author who participated in the ride would get a ride Juhan Smuulin (1922–1971) bas-relief to remain on the facade of the Writers’ Union building in Tallinn’s old town. HS told about the revelation of the popular humorist’s background in April.

Smuuli’s relief was allowed to remain in place as part of the house’s history. The Writers’ Union as an organization was a cooperative body of the communist regime, although not all writers were the chairman Tiit Alekseev explained to the Estonian Broadcasting Corporation ERRfor.

Juhan Smuul’s bas-relief on the facade of the Writers’ Union building in Tallinn.

In May, the association decided to add a scannable direct link to the relief image, through which you can get to know the dark side of the author’s past.

Latvia treated Soviet monuments for a long time more permissively than other Baltic countries. Estonia moved the statue of a Soviet soldier, the Bronze Warrior, from the center of Tallinn to a cemetery in 2007 amid riots and Russian protests.

Lithuania, on the other hand, removed Soviet symbolism from its cityscape soon after Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine and the war started in 2014.

After the Russian invasion, Latvia ordered the removal of 69 of the more than three hundred Soviet monuments. However, the municipalities themselves have decided to remove even more monuments from their area. Latvian public broadcasting company LSM already reported last year on the removal of more than a hundred objects praising the Soviet administration.

Last the case is from Riga from the last week of May. Then the starting line was no longer a Soviet monument, but the national poet of Russia Alexander Pushkin (1799–1831).

Moscow had donated the statue to Riga in 2009. Riga’s then mayor, MEP Nils Ušakovs unveiled the statue together with representatives of the Russian Pushkin Cultural Center and the Russian Embassy in the historic center of the city in Kronvald Park.

There was no permission from the agency responsible for the protection of state heritage sites and the protection of historical Riga to erect the statue. Therefore, the city decided that the statue is illegal. It is known that Puškin never visited Riga either. The statue is waiting for a new placement in the warehouse.