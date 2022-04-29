Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland agree on the fear of also being the object of Vladimir Putin’s desire. The specter of a hypothetical invasion hovers over these countries and their leaders are moving ever closer to the West to try to dispel it. Their safety factor, they believe, can only be provided by NATO.

This resentment has increased in recent days, after this week there was an increase in the number of Russian planes that have approached its borders without complying with international flight regulations. For this reason, the foreign ministers of these four countries met this Friday in the Latvian capital, Riga, to unite their desire for a greater presence of the Atlantic Alliance forces in their respective territories.

“Changes in the security situation in our region require a change in NATO’s defense policy,” said Edgars Rinkevics, the foreign minister hosting the meeting. “We want a permanent presence so that we can resist any attempt by Russia and Belarus and protect every inch of our homelands,” he added.

combat units



The formal request for the stationing of combat units will be presented at the NATO summit that will take place in June in Madrid.

Rinkevics was joined by his counterparts from Estonia, Eva-Maria Liimets; Lithuania, Gabrielius Landsbergis; and Poland, Zbigniew Rau. The four were also convinced of the need to continue and intensify support for Ukraine with military equipment and weapons.

Kremlin planes increase flights in the region that violate international norms



The Baltic countries, with a total population of only six million inhabitants, joined the Atlantic Alliance in 2004 and from the beginning have felt like one of the most vulnerable in the bloc because they are only connected to the rest of the NATO countries. down a narrow corridor that stretches between the heavily armed Russian enclave of Kaliningrad and Belarus, an ally of Moscow.

Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania, former Soviet republics, have watched Russia’s efforts to reassert its influence in Eastern Europe with concern.