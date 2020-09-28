Baltic Sea WWF report: Bottom trawling degrades the state of the marine environment and makes it more difficult for the Baltic Sea to recover

In addition to fisheries, intensive fishing that affects the seabed affects the entire marine ecosystem. It can also accelerate the eutrophication of the Baltic Sea.

Bottom trawling weakens the state of the marine environment and makes it more difficult for the Baltic Sea to recover. Intensive fishing for the seabed adversely affects not only fish stocks but also the entire Baltic Sea ecosystem. Environmental organization WWF fresh report according to bottom trawling destroys habitats and causes long-term damage.

Bottom trawling is a method of fishing in which heavy fishing nets are towed along the seabed. At the same time, it leaves its mark on the bottom and marine life. In addition to fish, other benthic organisms such as plants, mussels and invertebrates remain in the gear. Bottom trawling can also accelerate the eutrophication of the Baltic Sea by releasing nutrients stored on the seabed.

Bottom trawling is a common method of fishing in the Baltic Sea, where bottom trawling mainly catchs cod and flounder. Denmark, Germany, Poland and Sweden use the fishing method the most. Bottom trawling is not practiced in Finnish waters.

WWF the report therefore analyzes the environmental impact of bottom trawling, especially in the southern baltic sea, where cod has been particularly affected by industrial fishing. Although the cod stock has strengthened due to fishing restrictions, it is still far from peak years.

The cod stock in the Baltic Sea collapsed as a result of severe overfishing in the 1990s. While in the mid-1980s the Baltic Sea caught almost 450,000 tonnes of cod a year, the annual catch is now less than 20,000 tonnes.

“Baltic cod has been overfished for a long time. Environmental changes continue to weaken the chances of cod stocks recovering, ”says WWF Finland conservation expert Matti Ovaska in the bulletin.

According to a WWF report, bottom trawling not only affects fisheries but also the state of the Baltic Sea ecosystems as a whole.

“The long-running intensive bottom trawling in the Baltic Sea has affected marine nature almost wherever it has been practiced. Current fishing practices need to be reassessed and alternatives to bottom trawling need to be considered to safeguard the habitats of cod and many other species, ”says Ovaska.

Nature damaging bottom trawling is actively used, even in nature reserves, according to the report.

“The protection of biodiversity suffers in areas where bottom trawling takes place. The coordination of fisheries policy and legislation protecting the environment and nature in the Baltic Sea has clearly not been successful, ”says Ovaska.

Among other things, the WWF report proposes that bottom trawling be banned in marine protected areas in all Baltic Sea states in order to restore ecosystems. In addition, fishing is proposed to be reduced in key marine habitats.

In the opinion of WWF, bottom trawling should be banned entirely within a radius of 12 nautical miles, or about 22 kilometers from the shoreline.

Released on Monday Sea under pressure: Bottom trawling impacts in the Baltic The report compiles existing research data on the environmental impact of bottom trawling and examines them from the perspective of the Baltic Sea. The effects of bottom trawling on the state of the Baltic Sea have so far been little studied.