Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Split

Mysterious Baltic find is neither amber nor dangerous phosphorus. Vacationers ask for advice on the online platform. © Screenshot Reddit

A vacationer on the Baltic Sea mistakes what he finds on the beach for amber. Alarm bells went off when he shared photos of his treasures online. But the “stone” does not burn.

Kassel – The Baltic Sea has a lot to offer for vacationers. Some, however, are only magically attracted to the beach to search for treasures in the sand – such as the “gold of the sea” – amber. A man reports on the Reddit platform about finding such special “stones”. To do this, he posts various photos of his specimens, turns to “amber hunters”. The online community immediately reacted with concern. However, some are completely wrong.

Amber or Bomb? Vacationer find on the Baltic Sea causes a stir

“Hello fellow amber hunters!”, the Baltic Sea collector begins his Reddit post “Is that amber or can it go?”. The man actually seems pretty confident that his “stones” are amber. After various identification tests, however, he began to have doubts. Because the stones don’t swim in salt water, don’t burn and don’t attract scraps of paper even after rubbing with wool, he reports. “But is it still amber?” he asks hopefully. “And if not – then what?”

Amber has fascinated people since ancient times. The fossil resin is one of the oldest decorative and healing stones in the world. Archaeological finds show that it was traded and processed more than 3000 years ago. On the Baltic Sea coast, the country’s natural abundance of amber became the most important source of income in the Middle Ages. The amber myth continues to this day. The greatest mystery of the Nazi era, the Amber Room, may have contributed to this. A Researchers, on the other hand, already have real treasure in the mud at a depth of 1,500 meters discovered.

Amber or no amber? Users immediately warn of dangerous World War II remnants

But not everything that looks like amber is actually amber. It can be particularly dangerous when collectors mistake phosphorus for amber. Phosphorus comes from incendiary bombs from World War II. It can ignite at temperatures above 20 degrees and cause severe burns. The fumes are highly toxic.

Reddit users immediately warn: “Please be careful when collecting amber on the Baltic Sea so that you don’t accidentally pocket phosphorus.” Another writes: “A pensioner confused amber with phosphorus on the Rhine.”

Suspected finds of amber in the Baltic Sea can be dangerous – but stones do not burn

The explosive ordnance clearance service of the Schleswig-Holstein State Criminal Police Office assumes that “white phosphorus in the sea is probably permanent indefinitely”. Mineral collectors are therefore advised to collect supposed amber finds in cans or other metal containers. It’s safer than your pocket or a flammable container.

However, the golden-brown stones do not appear to be phosphorus lumps, as initially feared. In the comments, some users quickly agree. “Things go off as soon as you take them out in this weather,” writes one. Another replies: “It is clear to me that there would probably not have been the opportunity for a photo. Nevertheless, I think the information is important.”

Mystery of the Baltic Sea beach find solved? No amber, but a real rarity

No amber, no dangerous phosphorus – but what are the beach finds then? One user gives a crucial hint: “I would rather bet on (parts of) Thunderbolt(s), although I can’t remember seeing them so opaque right now. It’s definitely not amber unless it burns.”

According to the website, thunderbolts are not always easy to find on the Baltic Sea beach ostsee.de. Thunderbolts – also called belemites – are said to be “unique” and rarely seen. Their unique silhouette is a typical feature: Thunderbolts have a cylindrical, pointed shape and are yellowish-brown. Strictly speaking, they are the fossil shells of the so-called Belemites – primeval octopuses that became extinct at the end of the Cretaceous period. Especially after thunderstorms and storms it is worth looking for thunderbolts.

Thunderbolt instead of amber: Petrified fossil from prehistoric times should help against lumbago

In earlier centuries, people believed that the thunder god hurled the thunderbolts to earth. As a protection against lightning, many people put the fossilized squid on their roofs or carried them with them to prevent lumbago. “To this day, in some cultures, these special fossils are worn as an amulet against sudden back pain or ground up and used as medicine.”

By the way, amber is flammable and floats in salt water. Amber quickly becomes electrically charged and therefore also attracts small scraps of paper. In addition, amber is much lighter than other materials. For amber hunters there are numerous tips for searching the Internet. Real pros would wait for the fall storms every year. Two days later, when the sea has calmed down again, to look for the “gold of the sea” on the beach.

One is pulling in front of Ibiza huge lung jellyfish in the sea all eyes on yourself. The impressive images of the specimen cause mixed reactions.

This article was created with the help of machines and carefully checked by the editor Martina Lippl before publication.