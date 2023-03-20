Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Baltic Sea | The US Air Force’s strategic B-52 bomber flew again over the Gulf of Finland

March 20, 2023
The last time a B-52 flew over the Gulf of Finland was on March 11.

of the United States the air force’s strategic B-52 bomber flew over the Gulf of Finland on Monday afternoon, according to the Flightradar website, which follows the flights.

According to Flightradar, the B-52 had taken off from Morón air base in southern Spain in the morning towards Britain. After flying over southern Britain, it continued from there into Danish airspace and over southern Sweden.

from Sweden the plane continued to Poland and from there to the Baltic Sea towards the Gulf of Finland, where it turned at Inko towards Tallinn. Based on Flightradar, the B-52 did not fly in Finnish airspace.

From Tallinn, the plane flew to Eastern Estonia, where it circled for about an hour near Rakvere. Around 5 pm the plane headed west and towards the Baltic Sea.

The last time a US Air Force B-52 flew over the Gulf of Finland on Saturday, March 11.

B-52 bombers, which can carry nuclear weapons if needed, have been a familiar sight in Sweden for a long time, but they haven’t been seen in the skies of Finland. They were not flown in Finland last summer either, when the Finnish Defense Forces trained extensively with the United States.

