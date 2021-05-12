Baltic Sea The government is proposing to temporarily amend the Estonian Wreck Sedation Act

The change in the law would allow authorities to investigate dives to determine the cause of the sinking.

Government proposes that the Act on the Sedation of the Wreck of the Estonia Car Ferry, which sank in 1994, be amended temporarily.

The government’s proposal would add to the law a provision allowing the authorities to take the necessary investigative and investigative measures in relation to the sinking of the ship in a protected area within the meaning of the law.

The bill the purpose is to ensure that the significance of the ruptures on the side of the wreck from the film material published last autumn for the sinking of the ship can be properly established. The investigation is mainly carried out in Estonia and Sweden.

As the Estonian wreck is the last resting place of the victims of the maritime accident, the change in the law would be temporary. It would be in force from the beginning of July this year until the end of 2024.

Estonia, on its way from Tallinn to Stockholm, sank in September 1994. The accident killed 852 people, most of them Swedes.

According to a TV documentary released in the autumn of last year, there is a rupture on the side of the Estonian wreck that has not been reported before.

Official According to the accident investigation, the reason for Estonia’s sinking was the detachment of the bow visor in rough seas and the flooding of the ship. However, rumors of a collision with another ship or an explosion have lived stubbornly.

Since last autumn’s TV documentary, the law on the grave of the wreck has also been changed in Sweden. The change in the law would allow the authorities to make new research dives at the wreck about the cause of the sinking of Estonia.

In February, the Gothenburg District Court acquitted two Swedish men involved in the production of a TV documentary on charges of violating a grave peace.

According to the law, the men violated the law on grave peace, but they cannot be convicted because Sweden cannot apply its own law to a foreign ship in international waters. The filming team took pictures of the Estonian wreck with a diving robot in the autumn of 2019 from a ship flying the German flag.