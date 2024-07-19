Baltic Sea | The company is looking for blue-green algae from Finland – It plans to turn the torment of swimmers into money

Baltic Sea|Blue-green algae collection is mostly tested during August. The collected algae is processed into raw materials for industrial use. The company dreams of turning blue-green algae into money.

Algae Origin by Ocean, a company that refines raw materials for industrial use, in cooperation with the Keep the Saaristo siistina ry, is piloting blue-green algae collection in the Turku archipelago.

The Roska-Roope of Pida saaristo siistina ry, designed for collecting surface garbage, is tailored for the collection of algae, so that it can be collected a little deeper in addition to the surface.