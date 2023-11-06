Baltic Sea | The Coast Guard’s security vessel follows the Russian vessel in the Gulf of Finland

According to the Coast Guard, a Russian rescue ship is repairing a broken cable in the Gulf of Finland.

Coast Guard The safety vessel has followed the Spasatel Karev vessel registered in St. Petersburg in the Gulf of Finland. The matter is clear from the information on the Marine Traffic website, which follows the movements of ships.

According to the Coast Guard’s X update, the “repair work of the broken Russian cable” is underway, which the Russian rescue ship Spasatel Karev is doing. The Coast Guard is in the role of supervisory authority in the case.

“It is by no means unheard of. As is well known, from time to time sea cables are cut for one reason or another and then they are repaired”, Deputy Commander of the Gulf of Finland Coast Guard Mikko Hirvi tells.

According to Hirve, there is no certain information about what has happened to the sea cable.

“It is possible that this is related to the issue of the Balticconnector pipe,” he says.

“As we know, in that connection an anchor or something else must have passed through the bottom, and it is possible that this is also the reason why it is broken. In terms of supervisory work, it is not particularly relevant to us.”

Repair work According to Hirve, the duration depends on the weather conditions, but they last several days. According to him, seafarers will not be harmed by the repair work, and maritime traffic control takes care of how ships move in the area.

On Monday morning, both ships were close to each other in the sea area between Finland and Estonia, southeast of Hanko.

Marine Traffic data show how Spasatel Karev was still heading west on Sunday before turning around to head east. The ship turned east around one o’clock in the morning.