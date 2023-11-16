Home page World

The signage in a Baltic Sea town sparks discussions online. With interesting theses.

Travemünde – The Baltic Sea, where a storm surge recently raged, is a popular holiday destination. The island of Fehmarn has also been very popular with tourists for years. In the nearby Bay of Lübeck Schleswig-Holstein Some signs, which are also intended to help holidaymakers find their way, have sparked lively discussions online.

Sign in the Baltic Sea holiday resort of Travemünde: “Fehmarn Island 52 km swim”

A snapshot appeared on Facebook that captured the signs in question. According to the post, these were taken in the Bay of Lübeck in Travemünde. Several users also confirmed this in the comments below.

You can see four signs attached one below the other. The top one is yellow and shows the way to a bus stop 700 meters away. Below this is a blue sign with two symbols reminiscent of shopping bags. “Fehmarn Island 52 km swim” is written on it. The third of the four signs cannot be clearly seen. Meanwhile, the lower brown sign says: “Stairs down 1000 meters”.

“Warm-up distance for combat swimmers”: Signs on the Baltic Sea spark a funny discussion

Especially the signs to the island of Fehmarn, where a couple recently found an enormous chunk of “Baltic Sea gold”, and the stairs caused a lively exchange between users. Many people took this with humor. Also because the Fehmarn sign left room for different interpretations.

“That’s definitely the warm-up distance for the Navy combat swimmers there,” joked one user, referring to the 52 kilometers to swim towards Fehmarn. “Swimming, I would be there, who else?” asked another. “You see, you can swim there too,” commented another person with amusement and tagged a friend. It didn’t take long for them to answer: “Of course, I’ll drink in 2 kilometers.”

Meanwhile, one user said: “I’d rather take the stairs. 100 meters.” He had apparently miscalculated a little and forgot a zero – when pointed out by another user, he simply replied that 1000 meters “is still possible.” Another Facebook user also found this alternative questionable: “Stairs 1000 meters down… man, you’ll soon be on the hook…”

Elsewhere it was said: “Awesome. I love the North German humor.” Or also: “There is no information about a mudflat hike.” A user jokingly asked about the 52-kilometer swim to Fehmarn: “Diving shorter?” Probably not. Some users confirmed that they would rather take the bus given the options given on the signs. Meanwhile A traffic sign recently caused irritation – even a traffic councilor was confused.