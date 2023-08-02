Baltic Sea | Russia started a large military exercise in the Baltic Sea

About 6,000 soldiers of the Russian Navy will participate in the military exercises.

Russia says that he has started military exercises of his naval forces in the Baltic Sea. About 6,000 navy soldiers will participate in the Ocean Shield 2023 exercises, the Russian Ministry of Defense says in a statement.

According to the ministry, 30 warships and 20 support vessels will also participate in the military exercises.

During the exercises, the navy will practice protecting sea lanes, transporting troops and military cargo, and defending the coast, the statement said.

According to the statement, the plan is to conduct more than 200 combat exercises, including exercises that use weapons.

The Russian navy also exercised in the Baltic Sea at the beginning of June. At that time, military alliance NATO exercises were organized in the Baltic Sea at the same time.