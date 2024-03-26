Home page World

From: Cefina Gomez

That was probably an unpleasant surprise: A woman on the Baltic Sea coast apparently experienced a real moment of shock. Local residents are outraged by the discovery.

Heiligenhafen – Unusual animals keep appearing in Germany. Last year, several exotic animals visited a retirement home in Barsbüttel, Schleswig-Holstein. An employee of the Ameos Clinic in the Baltic Sea holiday resort of Heiligenhafen had an encounter with an unusual animal while working on the hospital premises.

Exotic Baltic Sea find: Clinic employee comes across a 1.20 meter constrictor

The clinic worker probably couldn't believe what she saw when she discovered a huge snake while working. It was a constrictor snake, an impressive 1.20 meters long, that was roaming around the hospital grounds. The incident happened back in February. After the discovery, the woman informed the Lübbersdorf animal shelter, whereupon the animal shelter started a search for the snake's owner and published a photo on Facebook. However, it is not known whether the search has been successful to date (as of March 24).

Some Baltic Sea residents commented on the snake posts. “It’s actually quite harmless, but I don’t want her near me,” one resident commented on the picture. Some users also seemed quite shocked. “Holy s— who loses something like that?” or “Oha! The poor thing was actually abandoned,” was the comment on the post. It remains unclear whether the snake was released or escaped. However, snake owners are responsible for ensuring an escape-proof terrarium. This doesn't always work: In the Allgäu, a man illegally kept a poisonous snake in a particularly negligent manner.

Snake alarm in Emsland: What is the best thing to do if you see a snake?

Residents are shocked: a 1.20 meter snake is crawling on the Baltic Sea. (Symbolic image) © Volker Preusser/Imago

Anyone who unexpectedly sees such a snake in Germany should remain calm. “The snake will be the first to flee. You can take poison on it,” snake expert Ralf Hörold reassures in an interview with the news agency dpa. And what if the animal doesn't leave? The expert recommends withdrawing slowly. Snakes would only attack if they felt attacked. A cobra, for example, would warn of the attack, “then it stands up and hisses,” says Hörold. (cg)