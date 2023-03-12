Sunday, March 12, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Baltic Sea | Researcher: The flight of the B-52 bomber in the Gulf of Finland was a demonstration of the NATO alliance’s commitment to the security of the region

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 12, 2023
in World Europe
0
Baltic Sea | Researcher: The flight of the B-52 bomber in the Gulf of Finland was a demonstration of the NATO alliance’s commitment to the security of the region

The plane in question has never flown in Finnish airspace.

of the United States The flight of the air force’s B-52 bomber in the Gulf of Finland was an indication of the NATO alliance’s presence in the region and its commitment to its security, says a researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute Henri Vanhanen.

Vanhanen estimates that this type of show of force will become more prominent in the next few years due to the tightened security situation.

The plane flew in the Gulf of Finland towards Russia last night. Before Suursaari, which belongs to Russia, it turned south towards the Baltic countries.

The plane in question has never flown in Finnish airspace.

#Baltic #Sea #Researcher #flight #B52 #bomber #Gulf #Finland #demonstration #NATO #alliances #commitment #security #region

See also  President of the Republic | Uutissuomalainen: The number of amnesty applications made to the president collapsed
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The UAE hosts the second conference of the “Asia” Regional Meteorological Union

The UAE hosts the second conference of the "Asia" Regional Meteorological Union

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result