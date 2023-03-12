Baltic Sea | Researcher: The flight of the B-52 bomber in the Gulf of Finland was a demonstration of the NATO alliance’s commitment to the security of the region

The plane in question has never flown in Finnish airspace.

of the United States The flight of the air force’s B-52 bomber in the Gulf of Finland was an indication of the NATO alliance’s presence in the region and its commitment to its security, says a researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute Henri Vanhanen.

Vanhanen estimates that this type of show of force will become more prominent in the next few years due to the tightened security situation.

The plane flew in the Gulf of Finland towards Russia last night. Before Suursaari, which belongs to Russia, it turned south towards the Baltic countries.

The plane in question has never flown in Finnish airspace.