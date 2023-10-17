Baltic Sea | Researcher on new cable damage: “I think it is likely that there will be more of the same kind”

According to Alexander Institute professor Veli-Pekka Tynkkynen, the West should now react strongly towards Russia.

“Is not it’s surprising that these cases are now being revealed and there will be new ones”, comments the professor of the Aleksanteri Institute Veli-Pekka Tynkkynen latest news about cable and gas pipeline damage in the Baltic Sea.

The Swedish government announced About the damage to the communication cable between Sweden and Estonia on Tuesday. The cable had been damaged at the same time as a leak in the gas pipeline between Estonia and Finland and damage to the data cable was discovered in the Gulf of Finland.

“It is likely that all three happened at the same time, and the damage to Estonia and Sweden was revealed later,” Tynkkynen, professor of environmental policy in Russia, said.

The freshest the case is a matter between Sweden and Estonia, Tynkkynen points out, but according to him, the shores of the Baltic Sea – that is, also in Finland – have been “self-sufficient” in preparing for threats.

“There has been a year and a half since the start of the Russian war of aggression to improve the infrastructure and control.”

Any kind of uncertainty suits Russia perfectly, Tynkkynen states.

“If you think about Russia’s motives and interests, this of course serves to create threat images and, so to speak, sell the fear to the West that any infrastructure is now in danger.”

I like it estimates that further destruction of infrastructure is known.

“I would consider it very likely, especially if the West – Finland, Estonia, Sweden, EU, NATO – is not able to give a sufficiently clear signal to the aggressor that this kind of thing is not worth it.”

Tynkkynen considers that “now we just investigate, investigate, investigate” as a wrong operating model.

“The West’s response to such acts of sabotage and terrorism will have an impact on how these will happen in the future,” Tynkkynen says. “This is a really important question for me.”