Baltic Sea | Finland participates in a large-scale naval operation in the Baltic Sea

August 14, 2024
Baltic Sea | Finland participates in a large-scale naval operation in the Baltic Sea
The sea operation lasts until the end of October.

Finland The coast guard authorities participate in a multidisciplinary maritime operation in the Baltic Sea under the leadership of the Border Guard, the Border Guard report. In addition to Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland are participating in the operation.

The operation started today and will last until the end of October.

The maritime operation is coordinated by the European Border and Coast Guard Agency Frontex. A similar sea operation was organized for the first time last year.

Operation According to the Finnish Border Guard, the goal is to promote international and regional coast guard cooperation in the Baltic Sea region.

