From: Robin Dittrich

The wreck of a German cargo steamer that sank in 1923 was found off the coast of Estonia. © —/Transportdiamet/flickr/dpa

An exciting discovery was made during routine work in the Baltic Sea. Is the find around 100 years old? Researchers have a spectacular suspicion.

Tallinn – The German cargo steamer “Kronos” was built in 1897. Only a few years after the Titanic in 1912, however, the Kronos also sank – now it has apparently been found in the Baltic Sea off Estonia.

Marine researchers find the wreck of a German ship in the Baltic Sea

Cargo ships are still a popular method of transporting goods from one port to another today. Whether cars, containers or gas, cargo ships transport a variety of goods. Steamships have been sailing the seas and oceans of this world for over 200 years. One of them was the German cargo steamer Kronos, which was built in 1897 and sank 100 years ago.

On November 16, 1923, there were 21 crew members on board when the cargo steamer ran aground. The exact location of the wreck was previously unknown, but according to a statement from the state transport authority on Friday, it was found around 7.5 kilometers west of the island of Saaremaa. As she further stated, the wreck is only at a depth of 20 meters. Just two months ago, the Titan accident caused a stir. The submarine had imploded on a dive to the Titanic.

Remains of ship discovered during routine work

Ivar Treffner from the Estonian Maritime Museum indicated that it could be the sunken German cargo steamer. At first it was assumed that the wreck was a warship from the First World War. The remains, which are 60 by 10 meters in size, were found during routine survey work last week.

During a dive by former minesweeper Veikko Horm, it turned out that the remains could be the cargo ship. The wreck of a warship from World War I was recently discovered at a depth of 62 meters near the Tallinn-Helsinki waterway. According to Peeter Välingu, head of the hydrographic department of the transport authority, around 684 wrecks are said to lie on the seabed in Estonia. “Twelve were found this year alone, most of them small and badly decomposed,” Väling said. (rd with dpa)