From: Maximilian Hertel

The dolphin “Delle” thrilled tourists and residents in April 2023. © IMAGO / Susanne Hübner

A possible return of the Baltic Sea favorite is met with mixed feelings. But why does “Delle” appear alone every now and then?

Warnemünde – “Delle”, the well-known bottlenose dolphins of the Baltic Sea coast, could have resurfaced. At least that can be said from one thing post from January 31, 2024 in the Facebook group “Warnemünde”. You can see a dolphin swimming in the wake of a boat.

There is talk of a reunion because the marine mammal has already met several times Tourists and residents of the Baltic Sea impressed with spectacular jumps. “Delle” was first spotted at the end of April 2023, accompanying boats between Travemünde and Rostock.

The appearance of the Baltic Sea dolphin “Delle” causes mixed feelings – “I don’t want to see him again”

According to the German Marine Protection Foundation The loner was last seen in the Bay of Lübeck in November 2023. It remains unclear whether the picture on Facebook is actually the Ostess famous “Delle” or another solitary dolphin. Nevertheless, the sighting of the lonely sea creature provokes different reactions within the Facebook community.

The comments on the sighting shared on Facebook indicate that the picture was taken “while sailing between the piers” near Warnemünde. Many users welcome the prospect of the return of the Baltic Sea favorite and are happy about the discovery: “I would like to see him too” or “Such a gift” is what the comments say. But not everyone is happy about it.

While some welcome the solitary dolphin, others feel sorry for the animal: “I don’t want to see him again. I'm sorry. Dolphins are not designed to live alone. He needs his group and that's why I would be happy if he found his way back to his school.” There are also some calls for “Delle” to be left alone and in his place in the comments: “Poor little guy, I hope that he is completely quickly finds his way back to his family. And that it doesn’t become an attraction here where it doesn’t belong.”

Why is “Delle”, the Baltic Sea dolphin, alone?

Although dolphins are social animals, it still happens from time to time that they break away from their group. According to the non-profit species and animal protection organization Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC) “Delle” is also a so-called “solitary dolphin”. And thus part of a group of “marine mammals that stay close to people for longer periods, detached from their social group.”

However, signs on the bottlenose dolphin's skin are particularly worrying. These are related to the stay in foreign waters, said marine biologist Fabian Ritter from WDC: “The low salt content of the Baltic Sea affects Delle's skin, which is used to different things from the North Sea (Delle's home waters). In the long run, the skin problems could worsen. It is important that the dolphin is now given as much freedom as possible.” According to reports from the German Marine Conservation Foundation, significant improvements were noticeable at the last official sighting in November 2023. (mh)