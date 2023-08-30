Baltic Sea Day | In Helsinki, tons of “fish steaks” are eaten on Thursday

On Baltic Sea Day, Helsinki establishments eat “fish steaks” made from bream and herring.

Baltic Sea Day tomorrow is Thursday. The purpose of the holiday started by the John Nurminen Foundation is to draw attention to the condition and protection of the Baltic Sea.

Palveukeskus Helsinki, which produces food services for the city of Helsinki, participates in the day by serving 4,500 kilograms of fish, the city of Helsinki informs.

The steaks, called Baltic sea flounder steaks, are made from bream and herring pulp. The portion is eaten in schools and educational institutions, kindergartens, and in patient and resident meals in the care sector.

Service center Helsinki is participating in the celebration of the Baltic Sea Day for the fourth time now. Last year, more than 30,000 kilos of Baltic Sea fish were used in food services.

John Nurminen Foundation’s special expert Miina Mäki says in the announcement that Finns could reduce the phosphorus load in the Baltic Sea by eating more fish caught from the sea.