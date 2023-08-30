Thursday, August 31, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Baltic Sea Day | In Helsinki, tons of “fish steaks” are eaten on Thursday

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 30, 2023
in World Europe
0
Baltic Sea Day | In Helsinki, tons of “fish steaks” are eaten on Thursday

On Baltic Sea Day, Helsinki establishments eat “fish steaks” made from bream and herring.

Baltic Sea Day tomorrow is Thursday. The purpose of the holiday started by the John Nurminen Foundation is to draw attention to the condition and protection of the Baltic Sea.

Palveukeskus Helsinki, which produces food services for the city of Helsinki, participates in the day by serving 4,500 kilograms of fish, the city of Helsinki informs.

The steaks, called Baltic sea flounder steaks, are made from bream and herring pulp. The portion is eaten in schools and educational institutions, kindergartens, and in patient and resident meals in the care sector.

Service center Helsinki is participating in the celebration of the Baltic Sea Day for the fourth time now. Last year, more than 30,000 kilos of Baltic Sea fish were used in food services.

John Nurminen Foundation’s special expert Miina Mäki says in the announcement that Finns could reduce the phosphorus load in the Baltic Sea by eating more fish caught from the sea.

See also  Germany Future German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck: Nord Stream 2 could still be considered for political weighing

#Baltic #Sea #Day #Helsinki #tons #fish #steaks #eaten #Thursday

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Barcelona, ​​the historic turning point. Fly to the Nasdaq, the NY Stock Exchange

Barcelona, ​​the historic turning point. Fly to the Nasdaq, the NY Stock Exchange

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result