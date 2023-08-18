Baltic Sea | Colorful stickers appeared on manhole covers in Helsinki

The manhole cover sticker campaign warns that the garbage thrown on the ground along with stormwater ends up in nearby nature and even in the bodies of fish.

17.8. 14:53 | Updated 9:47 a.m

Runoff water that is, rainwater and meltwater usually flows untreated into natural waters, the Helsinki region’s environmental services (HSY) reminds in its press release. Garbage thrown on the ground also ends up in the water along with the stormwater, because the water and garbage from the street well goes into the nearest watercourse.

They are now trying to prevent garbage from ending up in waterways with colorful stickers. Colorful stickers are glued to the manhole covers, their purpose is to make people realize the harm of littering also to aquatic life.

The label depicts a fish lying open. Thus, the Mahanpuruja plastica campaign reminds us that garbage can end up in the fish’s body. The campaign is organized by the Keep the archipelago clean association.

To street wells 80 percent of the trash that ended up was plastic, Hold In the report of the Saaristo Siistinä association, it appeared. The survey was conducted last summer in Helsinki, Turku and Lahti.

The most common plastic waste was a cigarette butt. The filters also collected cans, glass chips and plastic wrap, among other things.

Cigarette butts, which are plastic, break down into microplastic, which is practically impossible to remove from nature, HSY reminds in its announcement.

HSY affixes stickers in Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa and Kauniainen.

In Helsinki, there are stickers in Lauttasaari, Jätkäsaari, Kalasatama, Kampi and around Töölönlahti and Ateneum. In Espoo, you can come across stickers in Leppävaara, Otaniemi, Tapiola, Matinkylä and Espoonlahti and in Vantaa around Tikkurila. In Kauniainen, there are stickers in the downtown area.

Correction August 17, 2023 at 4:30 p.m.: HSY will attach stickers in Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa and Kauniainen, not in other cities as was wrongly claimed in the story at first.

