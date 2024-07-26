Baltic Sea | Cleaning the Baltic Sea of ​​blue-green algae would require more than 7,000 collection ships – “There are no realistic possibilities”, says the researcher

Baltic Sea|According to Seppo Knuuttila, a specialist researcher at the Finnish Environment Institute, it would take hundreds of years to collect blue-green algae to empty the Baltic Sea’s phosphorus reserves.

Blue-green algae collection as a means of combating eutrophication in the Baltic Sea is not realistic, says a specialist researcher at the Finnish Environment Institute (Syke) Seppo Knuuttila.

According to Knuuttila, almost every summer when vast rafts of blue-green algae surface in the Baltic Sea, researchers are asked the question of whether the algae could be collected and thus facilitate the eutrophication of the Baltic Sea.

“When there is a lot of algae, that window of time is usually in optimal wind conditions, with blooms on the surface for maybe two weeks,” Knuuttila estimates for STT.

So by collecting blue-green algae, a sufficient amount of phosphorus would be recovered from the sea, according to Knuuttila, a huge fleet would be needed to collect it.

“There are no realistic possibilities for us to get such a fleet in motion in order to collect significant amounts of blue-green algae,” says Knuuttila.

However, Knuuttila does not have a negative attitude to technical methods to improve the state of the Baltic Sea, but welcomes them. He just doesn’t see the collection of algae in itself as a promising way to reduce the eutrophication of the Baltic Sea.

“Rather, I see the potential in the fact that commercial products can be produced from the compounds contained in the algae.”

Seppo Knuuttila.

The blue-green algae collection surfaced last week when Turku Sanomat and Rannikkoseutu magazine reported on the pilot project of the startup company Origin by Ocean and the Keep the Island Siistinä association, where the association’s Roska-Roope ship, intended for collecting surface garbage, has been modified for the collection of blue-green algae.

Minister of the Environment Kai Mykkänen (kok) commented positively on Origin by Ocean’s activities over the weekend, communication service in X.

Knuittila calculated with his colleagues a few years ago that if all the blue-green algae in the surface layer of the main basin of the Baltic Sea and the Gulf of Finland, about ten meters thick, rose to the surface at the peak of the bloom, there would be an estimated 400,000 tons of algae.

“It doesn’t sound like a huge amount if you compare it to the fact that several tankers carrying 100,000 tons of crude oil cargo pass through the Gulf of Finland every day. Algae, however, comes with a multiple amount of water.”

According to Knuuttila, there are a limited number of calm days when the algae is on the surface and it would be possible to collect it.

“In a favorable situation, maybe a couple of weeks.”

Baltic Sea in the main basin and the Gulf of Finland, surface blooms of blue-green algae can occur in an area of ​​approximately 200,000 square kilometers at worst. It corresponds to about half of the entire surface area of ​​the Baltic Sea.

“If it is considered that the collection ships would travel side by side in the 300 km wide main basin of the Baltic Sea and each ship could collect algae from a 40 meter strip, 7,500 collection ships would be needed.”

According to Knuuttila, the phosphorus reserve of the entire water mass of the Baltic Sea is currently 600,000 tons.

“At Syke, we calculated that one kilogram of phosphorus grows cyanobacteria by about 400 kilograms in wet weight. It has therefore taken a good 1,000 tons of phosphorus to grow the 400,000 tons of algae mass in the sea.”

It would therefore take up to 600 years by collecting blue-green algae to empty the phosphorus storage.

“More potential solutions to combat eutrophication could be found in the chemical binding of phosphorus to the bottom sediment of the sea,” says Knuuttila.