EA twelve-year-old boy saved his 36-year-old father from drowning in Grossenbrode on the Mecklenburg Bay. The boy held the head of the unconscious man from Sauerland above water on Wednesday and called loudly for help, the police said on Thursday.

Emergency services from the German Life Saving Society DLRG brought the man ashore, where a rescue helicopter was already waiting.

According to the charges, the vacationer was taken to a hospital. There is no danger to life, said a police spokesman. The 36-year-old lost consciousness in the water, probably due to a previous illness, the police said.

In addition to the DLRG, the rescue helicopter and a patrol car crew from the Heiligenhafen police station, a crew from the water police and an ambulance were also deployed.