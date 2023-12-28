Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

According to a study, NATO cannot respond adequately to all threats in the Baltic Sea. With regard to Russia's Baltic Fleet, more capabilities are needed.

Rostock – Boris Pistorius (SPD) is not letting up at the turn of the year. In almost every interview, the Federal Minister of Defense warns urgently about the imperialism of Kremlin autocrat Vladimir Putin, who probably wants to remain Russian president for the rest of his life.

Baltic Sea: NATO is dealing with Russia's Baltic Fleet

Meanwhile, Pistorius is looking for deeper partnerships for the Bundeswehr, for example with the British Army in Great Britain. Due to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad and Moscow's Baltic Fleet, the Baltic Sea is now increasingly becoming the focus of German security policy.

A study by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace (CEIP) According to this, there is still a lot to do for the Western defense alliance NATO in this very sea between Germany, Scandinavia and the Baltics. Describing the Baltic Sea as a kind of “Nato lake” is an “unfortunate formulation”, writes that CEIP. The US think tank, for example, refers to “suspicious damage to the Balticconnector gas pipeline”.

German marine soldiers train on the corvette Oldenburg during a NATO exercise in the Baltic Sea. (Archive photo) © IMAGO / BildFunkMV

At the turn of the year 2023/24, the states bordering the Baltic Sea will be confronted with a “dynamic regional security picture that requires further improvement of capabilities and increased capacity,” according to the analysis by the Washington think tank. The “regional threat” is “dramatically different from that at the height of the Cold War.”

Russia's Baltic Fleet: Only one submarine – study on the Baltic Sea still warns

The CEIP thinks he knows the true equipment of Russia's Baltic Fleet. Accordingly, a “single diesel-electric attack submarine”, five guided missile destroyers, a guided missile frigate, thirty-five smaller patrol and littoral combat ships and thirteen amphibious landing craft are stationed near Kaliningrad, the former Königsberg. According to the US think tank, Russian naval forces have been “chronically underfunded” since the end of the Cold War.

And it was not a force “capable of breaking out through the Strait of Denmark to attack Allied supply routes across the North Atlantic.” In the context of NATO, replenishment in the North Atlantic would obviously mean the US Navy. But that CEIP warns of a possible “small-scale amphibious assault” “to capture strategic islands instead of cities or large stretches of coastline.”

Baltic Fleet The Baltic Fleet was founded in 1696 by Tsar Peter I in the Russian Empire. The ships and soldiers are stationed in Baltiysk near Kaliningrad, which has around a million inhabitants and is an exclave of Moscow. The base is located exactly between the NATO states Poland (around 38 million inhabitants) and Lithuania (around 3 million inhabitants). In the past, NATO has repeatedly expressed concerns about the Suwalki Gap, which connects the Baltic Fleet with its Russian partner Belarus over 104 kilometers along the Polish-Lithuanian border.

“Both covert and overt hybrid attacks” or “special operations in the sea” are possible. Russia's “largely underfunded navy in the region” is still capable of interdicting “undersea energy links between the Baltic States and the rest of the region.” The Balticconnector natural gas pipeline serves as an example for this thesis. On October 10, 2023, Helsinki reported that damage to the tube and a parallel EE-S1 telecommunications cable was due to “external causes”.

Baltic Sea between Finland and Estonia: Possible attack on Balticconnector pipeline

Ten days later, Finnish investigators announced that the Chinese ship Newnew Polar Bear was at the scene of the damage at the time the Balticconnector was damaged. A possible connection is being examined. Explosive: China had increased its cooperation with Russia since the start of the Ukraine war. The USA repeatedly warns about this geopolitical duo. At least Russian provocations are nothing new in the Baltic Sea. An example: On July 10, 2019, warships appeared off the German coast when visibility was clear. But these were not German Navy ships from the headquarters in Rostock.

Part of the Baltic Fleet: Russian marines during an exercise near Kaliningrad in early March 2022. © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS

Instead they flew under the Russian flag. They reported this at the time Kiel News (KN)the security policy blog Eyes straight ahead! and the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ). The KN also published photos of the maneuver, which are said to show the guided missile cruiser “Marshall Ustinov” and the submarine-hunting destroyer “Severomorsk” off the island of Fehmarn. The FAZ According to reports, it was the largest naval maneuver to date (exercise “Ocean Shield”) by the Russian naval forces in the Baltic Sea, with 69 ships and boats deployed and more than 10,600 soldiers.

Russian warships off Fehmarn: German Navy allegedly completely surprised

As the KN and the FAZ According to consistent reports, the German Navy was completely surprised that entire Russian units drove past Rügen and Fehmarn to the Great Belt. It is currently unknown how large the Baltic Fleet's manpower is. According to British intelligence, Moscow recently moved S-400 Triumph air defense systems from Kaliningrad to Ukraine. And the US magazine Foreign policy had already reported in autumn 2022 that due to the high losses in the war of aggression, up to 80 percent of the 30,000 soldiers stationed in the Baltic countries and southern Finland had to be withdrawn to Ukraine. (pm)