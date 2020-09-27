D.he imperial baths are the flagship of Usedom. Ahlbeck, Heringsdorf and Bansin simply have to be experienced. Its beaches are great, and the beach promenade with its parade of villas is the longest of its kind in Europe at 12.5 kilometers.

But because of the crowds, the pretty places have also become bazaars, with cheap stalls, plunder shops, and people jostle on the streets. In Ahlbeck there is a Ferris wheel on the edge of the dunes, from above you can look down at a little more distance to the overcrowded beach.

Usedom has many other attractions, they are called Korswandt and Kamminke, Garz or the city of Usedom. In addition, the Szczecin Lagoon, forests with beautiful beeches and small lakes. They are island places without the crowds.

Heringsdorf brought it to the fore on the Baltic Sea

The island is one of the most attractive holiday resorts in this country, the Kaiserbad Heringsdorf has made it number one on the Baltic Sea among its peers. It is expected that not only will more guests come by the end of October, but that they will also stay longer than in previous years, an average of seven days. This is also the result of tourist surveys by the tourism company HRS Group.

Because of the large number of visitors, traffic in the direction of Zinnowitz, the approach from the west, is already building up again and again at the Peene bridge. But only a few head for the hinterland on the “sunny island”, with pretty villages that are hidden in the second row and are wrongly misunderstood.

The Szczecin Lagoon is the second largest lagoon in the Baltic Sea. Here you can sail on traditional Zeesenboten Source: picture alliance / imageBROKER / Andreas Vitting

For example Korswandt. The 600-inhabitant village is located on Wolgastsee and is surrounded by old trees. If you turn off the road from Heringsdorf to Ahlbeck, you will come across a five kilometer long serpentine, which has it all with its dashing curves. If you want to go to Korswandt by bike, you have to overcome gradients that formed on this slope in the last Ice Age around 10,000 years ago.

It crunches and pounds when stones burst under the tires and meter-long tree roots have to be overcome. If you go hiking on the robust path, you think of a mountain hike, although Korswandt is only 15 meters above the sea. It goes steeply up, down and back up to the Korswandter Berg with the oldest red beech in Usedom.

Hiking in the wild forest or around the Wolgastsee

The Korswandter Forest is part of the Usedom Nature Park, but is not a trimmed park, but a wilderness that is home to pine marten, badger, polecat, raccoon, weasel, hare and deer. In addition to mighty beech trees, spruces and oaks, as well as ferns and yews, stretch out of the thicket into the sunlight. In autumn, withered leaves gently tumble down, they rot together with the dead wood on the forest floor.

Korswandt in the Usedomer Achterland was first mentioned in 1243 and belonged to the monasteries Stolpe and Pudagla, both of which dominated the island for a long time. For centuries there was prayer and supplication in German, Swedish from 1648 and German again from 1720 when the Prussians accepted Usedom into their empire.

The 16 meter deep Wolgastsee glistens with clear water, in which all kinds of fish romp and finds from the Bronze Age have been located. A 3.8-kilometer hiking trail leads around the lake, where anglers ride in boats without a motor and others practice stand-up paddling.

In the wild bushes, paths lead to niches, the soft sand of which can compete with the Baltic Sea beach. Here you can swim naked, which is frowned upon on the main beach. The “Idyll am Wolgastsee” hotel is built in a spa architecture suitable for promenades, including a sun terrace from 1924.

A hotel with a golf course in the center of Korswandt

In Korswandt, thatched brick buildings stand next to simple houses. The center of the village is a new hotel with a 19-hole golf course, inaugurated in 2009, which is separated from the glamorous main building by a pond.

The Dorint Group is the first to have a location in the hinterland of Usedom, hotel director Delf Küllmei had his house upgraded during the strict Corona restrictions, the new bar is supposedly the best one far and wide. There could be something to it.

Other hotel groups have not yet dared to go to Usedom’s second row. Only the “Hotel Balmer See” in Benz am Achterwasser and the hotel in the west wing of the moated castle Mellenthin can keep up in the four-star sector. It is located in a rural area on a canal and dates back to a mansion building from 1575.

Today there is a hotel in the moated castle Mellenthin, in the castle courtyard there is a beer garden Source: Getty Images

One can hardly speak of an inland of the island given the water that is always close. And the wide Szczecin Lagoon is a veritable substitute for the sea. It is located at the mouths of the Oder and Peene, belongs to Germany and Poland and with around 900 square kilometers is the second largest on the Baltic Sea after the Curonian Lagoon.

The brackish water, separated from the open sea by islands and headlands, mixes fresh and salt water. In summer it gets three to four degrees warmer than the sea water, and it cools down slowly. Perfect for autumn vacationers.

A bike tour along the Szczecin Lagoon

A bicycle tour leads from Korswandt – sometimes directly on the shore, sometimes backwards – along the lagoon. In front of the romantic fishing village of Kamminke with its steep coast, the Kleine Haff, the German part, spreads out with shallow water, a refuge for water birds and water sports enthusiasts.

The small port of Kamminke: This is where the bicycle ferry from Uckermünde arrives on the other side of the lagoon Source: Getty Images

The area between Kamminke, Garz and Zirchow appears quiet, almost isolated. There nature appears untouched, from the Golm, Usedom’s highest “mountain” (a modest 69 meters), the view sweeps over the lagoon and the Polish border to Swinoujscie on one side and the Baltic Sea on the other.

The St. Jakobus Church in Zirchow was built in the second half of the 13th century as a defense room made of field stones – Usedom’s oldest church building. The most extensive museum on the island awaits visitors in Dargen, a town of 500 inhabitants. You can see everything that rattled and bumped on the island in GDR times, from tractors, ambulances, fire brigades and military technology to small cars. In addition, household items and consumer goods “made in GDR”.

This is how people slept around 1900: the “Countess’ Room” in Stolpe Castle Source: picture alliance / ZB

Stolpe, six kilometers away, has a mini harbor and a massive castle. It is probably the earliest populated place on the island. Slavs and Teutons reliably smashed their skulls here over the centuries. The 120 meter long castle crushes the village, which almost sinks into the surrounding fields. The city of Usedom, already on the Achterwasser, exudes charm with an island cheese dairy and shops full of regional specialties.

The Zecheriner bridge in the west of the island leads over the Peene and is Usedom’s southern mainland connection. The bascule bridge was opened in 1931, blown up by the Wehrmacht at the end of the Second World War, rebuilt in the workers and peasants period in 1955 and renovated after its end in 2000. It is 325 meters long and offers views of the largest brick barns on the island, as if left behind from the distant past.

Another tip from the second row: the Gnitz peninsula between Peenestrom and Achterwasser. A circular path at the so-called southern tip of Gnitz leads over sandy trails above a steep bank, through juniper-pine forest and dunes, meadows and to the water. Even in midsummer you will hardly meet anyone there, but you may spot an eagle. You can’t beat that in autumn either. But it will always be relaxing and exciting at the same time.

Tips and information for Usedom

Getting there: By train to Anklam, from Berlin a regional express takes a good two hours. From Munich in around seven hours with a change in Berlin (bahn.de). By car via the A11 and the B110.

Accommodation: In Korswandt in the “Dorint Resort Baltic Hills Usedom”, modern house, double room from 89 euros including breakfast for two people (hotel-usedom.dorint.com); at the Achterwasser in Benz in the “Hotel Balmer See”, double room from 80 euros (golfhotel-usedom.de); those who like it more stately can book a double room from 88 euros including breakfast in the “Wasserschloss Mellenthin”wasserschloss-mellenthin.m-vp.de). The hotels mentioned offer half board.

To eat and drink: The Dorint Hotel’s restaurant is located on the slope with a beautiful view of the golf course; The restaurant “Peene-Idyll” at the Zecheriner bridge in the west of the island is also recommended, local pikeperch, pike and salmon from the Peene River and the lagoon are served (peene-idyll.de).

Information desk: auf-nach-mv.de