Sunday, March 12, 2023
Baltic Sea | A US Air Force strategic B-52 bomber flew over the Gulf of Finland – turned before Suursaari

March 12, 2023
Baltic Sea | A US Air Force strategic B-52 bomber flew over the Gulf of Finland – turned before Suursaari

According to Mika Aaltola, director of the Foreign Policy Institute, it is a “clear message.”

of the United States the air force’s strategic B-52 bomber plane flew over the Gulf of Finland on Saturday evening.

The B-52 is a long-range bomber that can carry nuclear weapons. On Saturday, the website Flightradar, which follows the flights, showed that the plane flew from Poland to the Baltic Sea and from there all the way to the Gulf of Finland, from where it turned towards Suursaari, which used to belong to Russia, towards the Baltic countries.

The website Flightradar, which tracks flights, showed the US B-52 plane’s route over the Baltic Sea on Saturday. Picture: Screenshot from Flightradar website

Yle made news earlier this week that Russia has been active on Suursaari in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland since 2014, i.e. since the invasion of Crimea.

Foreign policy director of the institute Mika Aaltola commented on the messaging service Twitter that the flight was a “clear message”.

“The Gulf of Finland is one of Europe’s most strategically important straits, where Russia has increased its activities, [esimerkiksi] Suursaari. This is how de facto allies are taken care of and a counter-deterrent message is sent.”

NATO Air Force Headquarters Aircom announced at the end of February that the B-52 Stratofortress aircraft had begun scheduled routine missions in Europe, said a report on aircraft technology Airforce Technology website at the end of February.

The bomber celebrated the start of the mission by flying over Tallinn on Estonian Independence Day.

The Stratofortress will operate together with the defense forces and fighter pilots of various US allies and partner countries to increase interoperability and cohesion between the allies.

B-52 bombers, which can carry nuclear weapons if necessary, have been a familiar sight in Sweden for a long time, but they have not been seen in Finnish skies. They were not flown in Finland last summer either, when the Finnish Defense Forces trained extensively with the United States.

Commander of the Air Force Juha-Pekka Keränen said in an interview with HS last summer, that the United States uses planes to communicate its strategic hold.

