Baltic Sea | A huge amount of garbage washed ashore in Hanko – HS investigated what washed ashore

A bag of instant noodles and a bag of flour with packaging labels in Chinese, a bag of crisps and croutons with packaging texts in Russian.

The instant noodles have been hot and taste like beef, while the chips taste like paprika. The flour bag is so big that it has held up to five kilos of flour. The crouton packaging is quite damaged, but you can still find out that it just contained croutons.

Among other things, packages of such foodstuffs were found among the garbage washed ashore in Hanko, when HS's reporter was on the spot filming what he saw.

Hot beef noodles. The instant noodle bag has packaging labels in Chinese.

A bag of flour with a capacity of five kilos of flour was also found on the beach. The packaging labels are in Chinese.

Ziploc bag with packaging labels in Russian.

The package of croutons did not make it to shore intact. Its content is explained in Russian. See also Good Friday: prayers, parades and reenactments around the world commemorate the death of Christ

HS reports on Wednesday from the garbage from the Baltic Sea, which washed ashore on the south side of Hankoniemi when the ice had left. As recently as Wednesday, there was talk of a garbage boat that washed ashore. On Thursday, however, it became clear that the garbage barge had time to break up before reaching the shore.

This year there was an extraordinary amount of garbage, HS said on Wednesday.

“The sea brings garbage to the beaches all year round. It's quite normal. However, never before has so much garbage come out of the sea at once”, shocked by the amount of garbage Inkeri Pekkanen said for HS. Pekkanen has been collecting trash on Hanko's beaches and in the outer archipelago for about ten years.

A bag of chips in addition, packaging for sweet treats was also found in Hanko: a chocolate bag with Estonian text and a chocolate biscuit package with English text.

Among the trash was also a candy package with packaging labels in Estonian. See also Davos Forum Day 3: Climate change has burst onto the scene and Ukraine remains in the crosshairs

A package of chocolate biscuits with English texts was also found among the rubbish.

In addition to food packaging, other plastic garbage was also found – for example, a plastic bag with texts in Russian and cigarettes, possibly from Hong Kong.

The gold-colored cigarette pack has retained its shine well despite the seawater. Instead, the dark plastic bag has faded on its trip to the beach. It is a plastic bag from the technology giant Apple.

A pack of possibly Hong Kong cigarettes has also washed ashore in Hanko.

A plastic bag with texts in Russian was also found on Hanko's beach.

To Hanko the debris that washed ashore did not come from the same place, but gathered together from a wide area.

“There is ship trash and basic trash, such as food packaging, plastic shotgun shells, cotton swabs and earplugs,” Pekkanen said.

Among other things, food packages with Russian or Chinese texts have entered the sea from cargo ships, HS said. The origin of the garbage was invited “a complete mystery”.

Other in addition to garbage, Hanko's beaches now have a lot of plastic chips. Pekkanen wondered what has led to the current garbage situation.

“One theory about the origin of the garbage raft is that the garbage from the sea during the winter has accumulated on the edge of the ice. When the ice has left, the garbage has remained among them and ground into shreds,” Pekkanen reflected.

“However, this is speculation. The matter has not been investigated,” he said.

Chairman of the Baltic Sea Panel, specialist researcher Seppo Knuuttila The Finnish Environmental Center (Syke) told HS that Pekkanen's consideration of the birth of a litter board and plastic shreds is likely.

Littering is an environmental problem that threatens both the world's seas and the Baltic Sea. The garbage that ends up in the sea is largely plastic.