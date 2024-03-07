Crews of the Baltic Fleet Tor-M2 air defense system “destroyed” kamikaze drones during an exercise

The Baltic Fleet conducted exercises with crews of the Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) of the army corps anti-aircraft missile regiment. During the exercises, we practiced repelling air strikes from a mock enemy. The press service of the fleet reported this, reports TASS.

“According to the exercise scenario, the Tor-M2 complexes as part of a convoy marched to one of the training grounds in the Kaliningrad region, where they searched for and destroyed air targets of a mock enemy with electronic missile launches,” the statement says.

During the exercises, air defense missile systems conventionally destroyed more than 20 targets that imitated kamikaze drones, cruise missiles, planes and helicopters of a mock enemy. The press service noted that modeling of targets and calculation of missile hits were carried out using special software for the Tor-M2 air defense system simulator.

The conditional destruction of targets was confirmed by means of objective control. About 50 military personnel and up to 10 pieces of equipment were involved in the exercises.

In February, the general director of the Izhevsk electromechanical plant “Kupol” Fanil Ziyatdinov announced the beginning of the process of deep modernization of the Tor family complexes.