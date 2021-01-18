The foreign ministers of the Baltic countries in a joint statement called on the European Union (EU) to impose sanctions against Russia over Alexei Navalny. Reported by TASS…

On January 17, Navalny was detained at Sheremetyevo airport. This happened on the basis of the decree of the head of the Federal Penitentiary Service in Moscow, according to which the blogger was put on the wanted list for systematic violations of the conditions of the probationary period. The UFSIN noted that the detainee’s lawyer was aware of this decision, and also got acquainted with the submission of the Criminal Execution Inspectorate (UII) about the cancellation of the conditional sentence and the execution of the sentence imposed by the sentence.