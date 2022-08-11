Baltic countries | Estonia and Latvia are leaving the cooperation network led by China

Estonia and Latvia have left the cooperation group, which includes China and a number of Central and Eastern European countries. Lithuania left the network already in May.

Both countries said in statements that they will continue to work to build “constructive and practical” relations with China.

Latvian the Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented to Reuters that participation in the network has not led to the desired financial results.

“[Se] is no longer aligned with our strategic goals in the current international environment,” the ministry added.

The resignation from the network came after China increased its military pressure on Taiwan.

Lithuania bay from the network already in May.

The state was taken together With China at the end of 2021, when Lithuania allowed Taiwan to open a de facto embassy bearing the country’s name in Vilnius. Generally, Taiwanese embassies operate under the name Taipei Economic and Cultural Office.

China withdrew its ambassador from Vilnius and launched unofficial economic sanctions, in which Chinese companies were ordered to cut off all business with Lithuanian companies.

After the departure of the Baltic countries, there are still 14 members in the network in addition to China.