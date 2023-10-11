The Baltic Connecot gas pipeline stops for five months, the case ends up on the table of NATO. Sabotage hypothesis

The Finland-Estonia gas pipeline from the Baltic Connector it stops for five months. On the night between Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 October, the pipes suffered an anomalous loss of pressure and sabotage cannot be ruled out.

The secretary general of NATO intervened in the case Jens Stoltenbergwho specified: “If it is shown that there has been a hostile act against an infrastructure of the Bornit will be a very serious matter and the response will be strong and determined.”

The precedent of Nord Stream

According to reports Openfollowing the accident, which occurred around 10.20pm Italian time on 8 October, the Norwegian Seismological Institute Norsar has detected what it calls “a probable explosion off the Finnish coast of the Baltic Sea”. The alleged sabotage of Baltic Connector brings to mind what happened last year at NordStream pipeline, which connected Russia and Germany. Even today, however, there is no certainty as to who the real perpetrators are.

The consequences for Europe

The alleged sabotage of Baltic Connector should not have major implications for the European gas supplywith the Finnish system able to continue to rely on the floating terminal Inkoo Lng. The questions, if anything, concern the security of European energy infrastructures in a double context of war: on one side Ukraine, on the other Israel.

As he writes Openwhat has repercussions on Europe is not so much the attack on Baltic Connector as much as the closure of the plant Tamaroff the coast of Israel, hit by some attacks Hamas. The gas coming from that hub it passes through Egypt and then ends up (also) in Europe. And it is not yet clear what impact the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will have on gas flows.

