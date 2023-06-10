Baltic | “Add more Poland to Lithuania”, hopes Lithuanian President Nausėda

Poland’s aspiration to become a regional superpower has a positive response in the Baltics. Replacing Germany with Poland is not realistic, says the researcher.

Polish determined equipping has turned it into an increasingly desirable neighbor for the Baltic countries. The neighbors have buried old grudges and the Lithuanian president welcomes the Polish army to the region.

Lithuania’s strategic goals include “more Poland in Lithuania”, said the president Gitanas Nausėda last week in an interview with Lithuanian TV3.

Nausėda said the Polish president Andrej Dudan who called and proposed a “very interesting” strengthening of military cooperation.

The call and the Lithuanian president’s views were reported on over the weekend by, among others, the Lithuanian Broadcasting Corporation Lt and the Polish Information Office Pope.

A little earlier, the defense ministers of Lithuania and Poland had met and agreed on intensifying mutual defense cooperation. Lithuania had announced that it would buy Polish Grom missile systems.

HS told about Poland’s rise to regional power from the beginning of the week. In the Baltic countries, the effort arouses great hopes.

Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas (left) and Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak and met at a meeting in Legionowo, Poland on May 22.

NATO the multinational forces in Lithuania are led by Germany, from whom Lithuania has constantly asked for a greater presence than Germany has been ready for. Lithuania has directly demanded that Germany place the brigade in its territory, while Germany has offered to keep the brigade ready at home.

Replacing a weak Germany with a determined Poland has started to sound like a viable option to the friends of Poland in Vilnius.

It could be Polish troops in Lithuania on a rotational basis or more permanently, Nausėda speculates according to Lrt.

However, according to President Nausėda, the intensifying military cooperation with Poland does not change the goal of increasing Germany’s military presence in the country, as some politicians in Vilnius hope.

Of some the proposal of politicians to consider replacing Germany with Poland is not realistic, estimates the Lithuanian research director Tomas Jermalavičius by e-mail from the International Defense Research Center in Tallinn, Icds.

According to Jermalavičius, Poland will be able to add a maximum of one company to the Baltic defense in the next few years.

“The combat section of the battalion, let alone the brigade, exceeds its current capabilities,” commented Jermalavičius.

According to Jermalavičius, Poland still focuses on the defense of its own country in its strategic thinking. The long border with both Belarus and the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad is to be defended. Between them, it defends the common border with Lithuania, the Suwalki corridor, which connects the Baltic countries to the larger NATO countries.

Slowly, Poland has started to think that its defense can start in Narva, Estonia, Jermalavičius estimates. He considers this a prerequisite for increasing Poland’s weight in NATO.

Once Finland’s possible role in NATO was compared to Poland’s. As Russia’s neighbor, its main task would be to be responsible for its own defense. Now, more is expected from Poland, and it has already invested spectacularly beyond its borders.

Polish fighters and a crew of 150 take turns with other NATO countries for peacetime air surveillance of the Baltics from Šiauliai in Lithuania or Ämar in Estonia. We have been used to this since the 21st century.

In the 2020s, Poland brought its ground forces to Latvia as part of the multinational forces led by Canada. There are approximately 250 Polish soldiers in Latvia on a rotational basis. In addition, it invests in many international exercises in the Baltic Sea region.

In this decade, Poland is trying to negotiate a more influential position for itself also in the NATO command system, which is helped by investing outside its own borders. Polish ambassador to NATO Tomasz Szatkowski wrote about the goal in an online magazine last fall Wszystko Co Most important.

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are not among the countries that highlight the weaknesses of Poland’s rule of law development. Many EU countries are concerned that the reforms of the Polish judicial system may expose judges to political control.

According to the judgment given by the EU Court at the beginning of June, the judicial reform in Poland that entered into force in 2019 weakens the independence of judges and is against the EU’s founding treaty.

The priority for the Baltic countries has been a common line with Poland regarding measures against Russia and Belarus and support for Ukraine. They are united by their geographical position between two great powers, Germany and Russia. The key experiences from recent history are similar. For a long time, they have also been united by the understanding of how to act with modern Russia.

The four countries strive to make their voices heard through regularly published joint petitions. Sometimes they agree on decisions with each other.

Last in the fall, the Baltic countries and Poland decided at the same time to close the border to Russian citizens traveling with a Schengen visa. Finland’s corresponding decision followed a little later.

In winter, the sports ministers of the Baltic countries and Poland appealed to the International Olympic Committee, so that athletes from Russia and Belarus would not be allowed to compete even without their countries’ flags. The justification was that they are not independent from the administration and promote the politics and propaganda of their states. The Estonian public broadcasting company wrote about it, among others ERR.

During the spring and summer, the parliaments of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, as well as the Polish senate, have voted in turn to support Ukraine’s accession to NATO. With their common line, they form the basis for the July summit of the NATO countries.

Lithuania the relationship with Poland has traditionally not been as uncomplicated as that of Estonia.

Even before World War II, Poland held Vilnius, which is the historical center and current capital of Lithuania.

In the last decade, the relationship between Poland and Lithuania was already strained over whether Polish speakers living in Lithuania are allowed to use letters that are not part of the Lithuanian alphabet in their documents.

In an interview with Lithuanian television last week, President Nausėda praised the good dynamics created with Poland in the field of security and defense policy.

The dynamic has spread from defense to at least language policy. In the next school year, the Lithuanian Ministry of Education recommends increasing the teaching of Polish as a second foreign language in schools instead of Russian. Lithuania has also decided to allow Polish letters in the identity papers of Polish speakers.