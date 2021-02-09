At age 14, Balthazar Murillo had the opportunity of his life and he did not let it pass. He was chosen to play a teenage Carlos Tevez in Apache, the series about the life of the idol of Boca. His face began to become known to the general public when the fiction of Adrián Caetano was seen on Netflix, an impact that may now be even greater after the premiere on Telefe, where it has been seen since yesterday, Monday, February 8, at 23.30.

Murillo is American. His parents left Argentina with the 2000 crisis and settled in the state of Florida. There he was born, he lived there for just two years and then the family returned to Argentina.

Balthazar began working in advertising at the age of six. At eight, Luis Ortega summoned him for a role in the film Lulu, with Daniel Melingo, Nahuel Pérez Biscayart and Ailín Salas.

Balthazar Murillo, fifteen years old and a huge future. It is from Independent. Photo: Andres D’Elía

Soon, Adrián Caetano himself also wanted it for his film Bad, with Florencia Raggi and Juana Viale. Things looked good for this talented young man who lives with his parents and older brother in Villa del Parque.

Later he appeared in several series of national industry, such as Super Naphtha, The fragility of bodies, A rooster for Aesculapius, Sandro from America or Other sins. And he starred in one of the short films included in the sixteenth edition of Short stories, from INCAA: Frog boyby Laura Zenobi and Lucas Altmann.

A path of premature learning, parallel to the classrooms of primary and secondary school. Until it came Apache, the life story of Carlos Tevez in Fuerte Apache, before becoming one of the greatest idols in the history of Boca.

Balthazar Murillo lived for two years in the state of Florida, United States, where he was born. Photo: Andres D’Elía

Legend has it that it was Tevez himself who chose Balthazar while looking at photos of the boys who had come to the casting to emulate and tell the family story of the Fuerte Apache before the professional soccer player.

“It’s true. He saw me similar. Carlitos himself told me, although they had already told me before”, assured Murillo in an interview with Clarion. “When I am characterized, we are a lot alike. There aren’t many photos of him as a child. But there is one that is sitting in a little field, with the All Boys, in that I look very similar “,

To make it look even more like it, he had to wear a dental prosthesis, and latex that simulated the characteristic burn scar on his neck. In addition, he prepared for three months learning gestures in the image and likeness of the forward.

Carlos Tevez was the one who chose him to play him as a boy, looking at some photos. PHOTO: IMAGE TV.

Withdrawn, of few words, but with the poise of an adult, he says his work in Apache Fundamentally left him a lesson: “Begin to value things more”. And he adds: “I always say it: I learned that, no matter where you come from, you can get where you want.”

Murillo plays futsal in Comunicaciones, but thinks that had nothing to do with his inclusion in the series. “I have been to the club since I was 2 years old, as a member. In 2017 I played on a court of 11, but I returned to futsal. And then I broke my foot. But a month later I started the series.”

It took three months to prepare. “I had to train at Club Parque, go to a speech therapist to help me talk with the dental prosthesis and copy some of his facial gestures: how to leave your mouth open, breathe more through your mouth than through your nose, leave your tongue out. I also worked with a nutritionist. A lot of previous things that were good for the character. “

Balthazar worked prior to filming with a speech therapist and a nutritionist. PHOTOS. ANDRES D’ELIA

This is how he composed the youthful Tevez that portrays Apache. Since the accident and the burn when I was a baby; his upbringing with his adoptive uncles and his first steps in the All Boys futsal, until the tests in Vélez Sarsfield, the picaditos in the El Fuerte paddock, and his daily life in a neighborhood where shooting and drug trafficking are part of the natural landscape .

Produced by Torneos y Competencias, the miniseries was created by Leonardo De Pinto, producer with Tevez himself, who presented the story at the beginning of each chapter. The script and the direction were marked by Israel Adrián Caetano.

One of the experiences that marked Balthazar during the recording of the series was going to Fuerte Apache. “It served us a lot: we recorded in all the real settings and it helped us to feel that it was happening seriously. Afterwards, the most beautiful part for me was meeting great actors, Alberto Ajaka, Vanesa González, Sofía Gala It was a really nice adventure. Besides, I’m a fan of Carlos. “

Tevez and Murillo on the set of “Apache,” which was filmed in the neighborhood where the Boca player grew up. PHOTO: TORNEOS / ALEJANDRO DEL BOSCO

Murillo was accompanied by a cast of talented actors such as Alberto Ajaka and Vanesa González (Carlitos’ uncles), Sofía Gala (his mother), Diego Pérez (Ramón Maddoni, the talent scout who discovered crack) and Patricio Contreras, among others.

One day, of course, he met Tevez himself: “It was during the second scar makeup test. My mother told me that I had to go back to the set to do another scene and rehearse. And after half an hour Carlos appeared. I stayed just like a fool, he didn’t know what to do. You always saw him on TV and seeing him there, doing his normal life, was crazy … “.

The meeting was a shock: “That day I was so nervous that I couldn’t talk to him. But then it got over me and he’s cool. Anyway, whenever I saw him, he made me nervous. He’s still very gross. You saw him all of you. Life, surely you screamed a goal from him. Besides at my house we love Tevez, even though we are from Independiente. “

“Apache, the life of Carlos Tevez” is now on Telefe.

After what Apache was seen on Netflix, Balthazar Murillo was called to replace actor Nicolás Reydel in Out of line, a play that was seen at the Mar del Plata Provincial Theater during the 2020 summer season.

It was her theatrical debut, alongside Thelma Fardin, Lili Popovich, Sebastián Fernández and Graciela Stefani. He also traveled to Spain, where he participated in a casting and was shortlisted for the series Paradise, although the pandemic complicated the plans.

Now he is still waiting for a new opportunity to show his talent. “I would like to act like a bad kid, because I always play a good, humble kid. To take off the character Carlos. I like to act and I want to show everything I know.”

