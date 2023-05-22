The official car of the president of the Provincial Council and the PP of Ourense, José Manuel Baltar Blanco, son and heir to the posts of Baron José Luis Baltar Pumar, was detected by radar in his province during the same trip he was making on Sunday 23 April and for which he was fined and later charged in Zamora, when a second radar was shot at the passing of the car at 215 kilometers per hour. according to revealed Radio Ourense-Cadena Ser, the first photo of the same vehicle due to speeding was taken in the Ourense municipality of Allariz just 54 minutes earlier, when it was traveling at 173 kilometers per hour on the A-52, limited to 120. Baltar is pending trial, postponed by the judge after the electoral appointment of Sunday 28, because at 6:38 p.m. on April 23, also on the A-52, but near the Zamora town of Asturianos, he was hunted by a velolaser radar exceeding 95 kilometers per hour the speed limit. Consulted by this newspaper the Civil Guard of Ourense about the first photograph at 173 per hour, hitherto unknown, an official spokesperson has confirmed that, indeed, “that same vehicle had been detected by a velolaser” in Allariz “in the direction of Madrid” . She has also explained that this type of radar “sends the information directly to the center of León” and that “that is why there was no knowledge in Ourense” until today.

La Ser de Ourense has had access to a second fine, actually the first in time, but unknown until now, for speeding by the provincial PP leader. Baltar’s car was detected at 5:44 p.m. on the A-52, at kilometer 210, as it passed through the municipality of Allariz. The vehicle was traveling at 173 kilometers per hour, according to the test taken by the velolaser, although on this first occasion the Civil Guard of Ourense did not intervene to stop it, as the one in Zamora did. On the route of the highway that crosses the province, there are several tunnels with a permanent speed limit of 100 kilometers per hour and two work zones limited to 60.

For the first fine of the trip, the driver of that vehicle, if identified, would have to pay 400 euros and would lose four points from the card. The second fine of that day will sit Baltar on the bench on May 31, in Puebla de Sanabria, to answer for an alleged crime against road safety. After knowing the fine for his driving in Asturianos, Baltar justified his speeding as an “oversight”.

“It will be paid by the driver”

In a brief note of this Monday at noon, the Ourense Provincial Council denies having received any other notification of administrative infraction regarding speeding that may affect the institution or its president in relation to the same day that it was intercepted by the Civil Guard from Zamora at 215 kilometers per hour. “In case of receiving this notification, and once the appropriate data has been verified, it will be processed through the proper channels and will be paid for by the driver of the vehicle,” the statement concludes.

After knowing this new episode of the official car, the opposition has once again demanded “the immediate resignation” of Baltar. The first to react was the BNG, whose spokesman in the Provincial Council, Bernardo Varela, stressed that the president “blamelessly lied on April 28”, when he was asked in plenary about the situation regarding the fines “for the reckless driving” a public vehicle and reduced it to an “isolated” event. “It cannot be that in front of everyone, to our faces, he told us that it was a mistake to circulate at 215 kilometers per hour when he already knew that he had circulated at 173 that same day near Allariz,” Varela said. The situation, in his opinion, is “embarrassing” and can only be resolved with “resignation”. In case this does not occur, he has also urged voters to “throw this man out” from the provincial institution in the elections this Sunday.

“One more stripe to the tiger”

According to Varela, he has not had a “response” to the number of fines that have been paid “because of Mr. Baltar and his cronies.” “The resignation”, he insisted, “is the only solution for the scandals to end”, because for the nationalist spokesman, the provincial president’s way of conducting “is the same as he has” of directing the Provincial Council, “as if it were his private farmhouse”. And the Socialist Party has manifested itself along the same line. The general secretary of the municipal group of the PSdeG-PSOE in Ourense, Natalia González Benéitez, has indicated that “it is one more stripe to the tiger” and has described as “regrettable” that the Galician city “has some top representatives at the local and provincial level Let them do these things.”

“It is a shame and irreversible damage to the image of this city, of the institutions and of politics”, he asserted, to then resort to the same simile as the Bloque and criticize the use of institutions “as private farmhouses”, places “where to benefit from and use public and private resources”. For this reason, the socialist has appealed to “democratic justice” in the upcoming elections: “The only effective method when someone holds office in this way is that the citizens, who are the ones who have power through their votes in the ballot box, take it down.”

The provincial secretary of the PSOE, Rafael Rodríguez Villarino, has indicated that with this second fine “it is demonstrated” that Baltar “lies compulsively” and that, in addition, “he is a danger behind the wheel”, reasons for which he believes that “he already there is no justification” for him to be president of the provincial Popular Party or of the Ourense Provincial Council. “He must resign immediately,” Rodríguez Villarino has cried. If this is not the case, he has announced that his party will urge the president of the Xunta and the Galician PP, Alfonso Rueda, as well as the state leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, “to proceed to their immediate cessation of functions” because, ” if not, Baltar’s lack of honor will also color the initials of the Popular Party”.