The PP senator and former president of the Orense Provincial Council, José Luis Baltar, has denied before the Supreme Court that he exceeded 200 kilometers per hour when on April 23, 2023 he was stopped in a traffic control on the A-52 at his passing through Asturianos (Zamora) with an official car –from the provincial institution– traveling at 215 kilometers per hour when the maximum allowed was 120 km/hour.

He assured that it was the agents who, after checking for 20 minutes, informed him that applying the margin of error of the radar that captured him, sand it was a simple administrative sanction and as such, he paid it on Monday at eight in the morning benefiting from the 50 percent discount.

Baltar, then president of the Orense Provincial Council, did not hide his surprise when he saw the photo that the radar took of his vehicle published in the press when he had not had access to the report; Hence, this Monday his defense tried to link the case with the political moment that was being experienced at that time, when the accused aspired to be re-elected as president and had to resign due to the “political and media campaign” that was launched against him. “I never exceeded 200 kilometers per hour,” Baltar insisted to defend that he did not commit any crime.

The Prosecutor’s Office, however, does not believe the same, and has maintained its request to sentence the former president of the Orense Provincial Council to a fine of 1,800 euros and the withdrawal of his driving license for one year and one day for a crime against security. vial. For the Public Ministry, “it is proven that the accused on the afternoon of April 23, 2023 It was traveling (…) at a speed of 215 k/h when the maximum speed at that point is 120 k/h, so the constituent elements of the crime are present.









The representative of the Public Ministry maintained his position after listening to the witnesses who appeared and who, in his opinion, “have clarified all the points” that allow us to conclude that he did commit a crime against road safety. Although, yes, the prosecutor recognized that “He is surprised that a report for such a simple fact contains so many errors” – all reported by the defense – stressed that “it is proven with objective evidence that the accused was driving the vehicle with a criminally relevant excess of speed.” He stressed that “the axis of the defense is that (Baltar) has paid the sanction imposed administratively, so we could speak of recognition of guilt.”

His lawyer, Ramón Montero, assured that The senator “was traveling at 199 kilometers per hour” –not at 215 k/h, as stated in the report–, so he would not have committed a crime against road safety.