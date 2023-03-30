With a day in advance of the initial program, the Italian champion Elisa Balsamo graduated in Modern Literature in Turin. The 25-year-old from Trek-Segafredo defended her thesis in History of the Italian language entitled “Languages ​​and variants of ‘The God of Roserio’ by Giovanni Testori”, a novel that recounts a bicycle race. And the vote is of the highest level: 102.

Travel and superstition

In her studies, Elisa – world champion on the road in 2021 – also debunked the Turin saying “if you go up to the Mole you won’t graduate”. She went up and discussed the thesis. Lover of travel and adventure (“I like to travel. I also took an exam on the Odyssey and I rediscovered the pleasure of the unknown. I’d like to go around the world to discover new places” he said in the past), now Balsamo is ready to embark on a journey towards the Northern Classics: first the Tour of Flanders on Sunday and then on April 9, at Easter, Paris-Roubaix.