A post-mortem report has come out in Balrampur Gangrape and murder case by injecting a 22-year-old Dalit girl into Balrampur in UP. The report confirmed the gang rape from the student and revealed the reasons for the death. The State Women’s Commission has summoned a report from DM-SP regarding the matter. The police of the district, taking action, have arrested 4 people and sent them to jail. The district administration is claiming all possible help from the victim’s family.In the Gasadi Kotwali area of ​​Balrampur, the reported PM report of the girl being gang-raped has confirmed gang rape. According to the report, the girl died due to severe injury to liver and intestine. Due to injury, the victim’s bowel was ruptured and she died due to excess blood accumulation. Green spots were also found in many places in the student’s body. These scars emerged on the body due to excess blood accumulation in the intestine. On September 29, when the student was returning after getting admission in B.Com class, about 6-7 people kidnapped the student and took them to a shop room and carried out the gang rape.

Brutally beaten up after rape

During this time, the accused also assaulted the student, causing serious injuries to her liver and intestines and causing internal bleeding. The accused, in critical condition, loaded the girl on a rickshaw and left it near the house. Seeing the girl who arrived at home in critical condition, the family went to two nearby doctors for her treatment, but seeing the critical condition, they advised her to take her to the district headquarters and Lucknow, but she died when she was away from the village. Dr. Saeed and Dr. Santosh Kumar Singh, local doctors told that when the relatives brought the victim student, her condition was very serious. After this, he referred the student but died on the way.

4 arrested in this case by filing a case

Police has registered a case under the 366, 376-D, 302 and SC ST Act in this case and so far 4 people including two nominated persons have been arrested and sent to jail. It has two accused, who had called the doctor to treat the girl student at her home after the gangrape. One of them is a rickshaw driver who took the student home. And there is a compounder who weighed the girl’s hand. Police are interrogating the friends of the accused sent to jail on the charge of family members in the case.

SP Dev Ranjan Verma said that under the leadership of ASP Arvind Mishra, surveillance team, Swat team and CO of three circles have been deployed to provide justice to the victims. And the suspects are being interrogated. DM Krishna Karunesh told that the reply has been summoned by the State Commission for Women regarding the matter. A report of the entire action in the case is being sent and sent. The district administration has provided financial assistance to the victim’s family. The arrest of the accused and further help is being done.