Murad Al Youssef (Dubai)

After submitting two songs from her album 2021, the artist Belqis completes her preparations to complete the release of the rest of the songs. With the album “Halat Jadeeda”, and the second Lebanese song, “Bekhaf Ali.”

It is also preparing for a new experience with the Egyptian song, which carries a new musical form on its singing style.

Belkis had released her album through a virtual press conference.