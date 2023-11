SuperMario’s words on Thuram to TvPlay: “Getting to Dzeko’s level? But it’s different, even if he’s very strong”

Speaking to the microphones of TvPlay, Mario Balotelliformer Inter center forward, spoke thus of the excellent moment of Marcus Thuram in the Nerazzurri shirt: “I met him in France: he has improved a lot compared to then. Getting to Dzeko’s level? But it’s different, even if he is very strong.”