Mario Balotelli and the fireworks, the feeling endures. The Italian striker of Adana Demirspor, in the locker room, tries to liven up the situation by throwing a firecracker, as shown in the video published on Instagram. Not exactly an absolute novelty for the bomber jacket. In 2011, when he played for Manchester City, Supermario was the protagonist of an episode at home. According to tabloids, he set off a firecracker which ended up causing a fire. Balotelli made it clear that it was a friend who caused the trouble.