So Balotelli at Radio Kiss Kiss Naples: his words
Mario Balotellistriker of the Turkish club of Adana, spoke on the frequencies of Kiss Kiss Naples and made some statements during the broadcast Radio Goal. Here is what, of his words, was highlighted by CalcioNapoli1926.it:
“Italian football is very stressful, it is for me. Not for others. Naples is a beautiful reality, when you take it you have to be responsible. I would have this responsibility, but not everyone has. I’d been playing in Naples for ten years. After the friendly I told Spalletti if you need a striker, I’m here! He laughed. “
July 29 – 2:07 pm
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Balotelli #reveals #background #Heres #Spalletti #friendly
Leave a Reply