Mario Balotelli striker of the Turkish club of Adana, spoke on the frequencies of Kiss Kiss Naples and made some statements during the broadcast Radio Goal . Here is what, of his words, was highlighted by CalcioNapoli1926.it:

“Italian football is very stressful, it is for me. Not for others. Naples is a beautiful reality, when you take it you have to be responsible. I would have this responsibility, but not everyone has. I’d been playing in Naples for ten years. After the friendly I told Spalletti if you need a striker, I’m here! He laughed. “