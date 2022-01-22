According to Sky Sport, the striker, who plays in the Turkish league, had dressed the blue for the last time on 7 September 2018

Mario Balotelli returns to the national team. According to Sky Sport, the striker, today at Adana Demirspor, will be called up by Roberto Mancini for the internship scheduled for the end of January and the last cards will be played to convince him to be called up for the World Cup playoffs. There has been a contact in recent days between the player and the coach: SuperMario is ready to embrace the blue again more than 3 years after the last time. Italy-Poland on 7 September 2018 is, in fact, the previous and last match played by the former center-forward of Inter, Manchester City and Milan, among others with the national team jersey.

The move to Turkey therefore seems to have paid off. This season Balotelli signed for Adana Demirspor – a team coached by Vincenzo Montella – 7 goals and 2 assists, important to bring the club close to the Europe area. To these are added a goal and 2 assists in the Cup: performances and goals that convinced the coach Mancini to give him another chance in blue.

Debutante in 2010, two days after his 20th birthday, Balotelli’s adventure in blue was characterized by ups and downs. He recorded the first ones at Euro 2012, when he dragged Prandelli’s boys to the final, while the dark period went through him both at the 2014 World Cup and during the last calls, where he was unable to confirm Mancini’s expectations. In total SuperMario in the national team boasts 14 goals in 36 appearances: among active players only Immobile has scored more.

