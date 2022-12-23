Are Mario Balotelli and his girlfriend Francesca Monti getting married? The gossips

Mario Balotelli and his girlfriend Francesca Monti they get married? No confirmation or denial by the interested parties. They’ve been around for some time the gossip, fueled by some social clues.

But who’s to say whether it’s hard evidence or not. Recently we report an Instagram story shared by the former footballer of Milan and Inter (currently under Swiss league side Sion)in which it frames Frances Monti while taking a bike ride with the song of the Coldplay Paradise and very sweet words: “Life is made up of obstacles, the important thing is to overcome them together and become stronger and more united than before. I love you forever”. All with an emoticon of a ring.









Are Mario Balotelli and his girlfriend Francesca Monti getting married? Raffaella Fico brakes: she would have told me

The ex of Mario Balotelli, Raffaella Fico but seems to hold back on marriage gossip between Super Mario and the girlfriend Francesca Monti. “He and I have a wonderful relationship today. He recently came to Naples for Pia’s birthday (the daughter they had together ten years ago, ed) with his new girlfriend. He’s not getting married, otherwise he would have told me” , the words of the soubrette in an interview with the social program Casa Pipol.







