There is no peace for Mario Balotelli: the adventure at the Sion of the former Inter striker, who left Turkey and Adana Demirspor in the summer to land in Switzerland, is not going according to expectations (only 5 goals since here, including 3 on penalties), and yesterday a new unfortunate episode took place. Some fans have in fact burned the shirt of Super Mario at the time of his replacement on the occasion of the heavy 0-4 home defeat against San Gallo. A rage exploded to the chorus of : “Sweat the shirt and then go out“.