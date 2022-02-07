While news of his call-up for the March playoffs is awaited, Balotelli continues to show off on and off the pitch.

A Call of Duty tournament involved dozens of football stars, with Mario Balotell i, always the protagonist inside and outside from the pitch, “summoned” as the only representative of Italy. While the former Inter and AC Milan waits to know his destiny in the national team, after the recent internship to which he was called by CT Mancini, a fun competition saw him battle with some great names of the past and present of football on a scale. global. The final victory of the competition – played on Call of Duty Warzone: Pacific and organized by the 433 football community – went to Adebayo Akinfenwa who also shared the moment that enjoyed him the most of the entire game.

Balotelli is there, but Akinfenwa wins –

England’s Akinfenwa was crowned the winner of the tournament, with his team triumphing over a lobby that featured 23 international footballers and their Warzone teams. Akinfenwa took the victory with a last heart-pounding kill, obtained behind the Colombian defender of Tottenham Davinson Sanchez. In an interview with Akinfenwa, shared across the channels social network of 433it is possible to see how many world-class stars participated in the tournament: Ronaldo the Phenomenon, Lucas Paquetá, Marcelo, the German Bernd Leno, the Colombian James Rodriguez, the Portuguese João Félix, the Dutch Steven Bergwijn and Joshua Zirkee and many others, among to which our Mario Balotelli who however failed to keep the blue colors high on this occasion.

The trophy –

Here is the full list of players involved:

Mario Balotelli (Italy)

Nicolás Tagliafico (Argentina)

Lucas Paquetá (Brazil)

Bruno Guimarães (Brazil)

Ronaldo (Brazil)

Rodrygo (Brazil)

James Rodríguez (Colombia)

Davinson Sánchez (Colombia)

Bernd Leno (Germany)

Dominik Szoboszlai (Hungary)

João Félix (Portugal)

Álex Grimaldo (Spain)

Marcelo (Brazil)

Sergio Reguilón (Spain)

Joël Veltman (Netherlands)

Aymeric Laporte (Spain)

Adebayo Akinfenwa (England)

Federico Valverde (Uruguay)

Felipe (Brazil)

Neto (Brazil)

Joshua Zirkee (Netherlands)

Cole Palmer (England)

Steven Bergwijn (Netherlands)

Receiving his trophy, Akinfenwa confessed that Ronaldo’s was the kill he is most proud of. The winner then jokingly added that the 433 / Call of Duty trophy, custom made by trophybygassan, it’s even better than what EFL League One received in December for Goal of the Month. The second season of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific will arrive on February 14, for an incredible new year for Call of Duty, complete with free weapons, maps, Operators and more content, especially for Vanguard owners. As for Balotelli, to find out if it will be summoned or not for the play-offs with North Macedonia on 24 March, we will have to wait a few more weeks …