Balotelli and his girlfriend Francesca Monti on a “honeymoon” in the Maldives

Mario Balotelli and the girlfriend Francesca Monti they relax on vacation at Maldives. The forward of the Zion (ex Milan and Inter) posted a photo with his beautiful partner and relaxes waiting for the Swiss championship to resume in mid-January 2023 after the break for the World Cup in progress in Qatar.

Balotelli and his girlfriend are returning from the stop in Dubai a couple of weeks ago with a trip to the desert, then a stop in the United Arab Emirates. “Life is made up of obstacles, the important thing is to overcome them together and become stronger and more united than before. I love you forever”, she wrote Super Mario as a romantic accompanied by the diamond ring emoji.

Balotelli and his girlfriend Francesca Monti: photos and love dedication from Mario

Someone read it as a clue to wedding proposal. But no confirmations have come for now. The certainty is that in the meantime they are now in the paradise of Maldives And Mario Balotelliaccompanying the photo with Frances Monti writes a very sweet “I love you”.







Subscribe to the newsletter

