Folarin Balogun is one of the names marked in red by Inter to strengthen their forward department: the striker born in 2001 returned to Arsenal after the positive loan in France at Reims, but his future could once again be far from London.

Remained on the bench throughout the friendly played in the United States against Manchester United (won 2-0 by the Red Devils), Balogun released a brief statement on the official tv of the Gunners: “I am fine. I always look ahead, in everything. I’m ready for the new year, I feel those sensations of the beginning of the season, eager to get back on the field. I want to play, we’ll see what happens“. Words that leave room for different interpretations: an assist for Inter?