There is an Italian at the top of the French championship: it is Francesco Farioli, who after having won at the Parc des Princes also repeats himself at the Stade Louis II and thus jumps to first place in Ligue 1. The former Atalanta player decides an incredible match Jérémie Boga, who sank a truly wasteful Monaco in the 91st minute and thus allowed Nice their second consecutive away scalp after that of Paris Saint-Germain.

The match

—

At the opening of the sixth day of the championship, it was the Monegasques who arrived with the pressure of the top of Ligue 1 in their hands, but right from the start it was Farioli’s Rossoneri who created the most, still as enterprising as against PSG. However, this does not mean that the best opportunities are for the guests, far from it. In the 12th and 56th minutes, in fact, Monaco twice had the chance to take the lead from eleven meters (fouls by Jordan Lotomba and Morgan Sanson), but in neither case did transfer man Folarin Balogun manage to puncture Marcin Bulka, who blocks them both. At that point the home team’s morale was at its lowest, while Nice began to understand that it could be the right evening for another prediction to be overturned: in the 77th minute Youssouf Ndayishimiye stopped the crossbar with a header from a free kick corner, in the 91st minute Boga goes further with an amazing twenty meter slalom and gives yet another unforeseeable joy to Nice, now first at +1 on their opponents of the day. Tomorrow at 9pm Brest has the chance to overtake both in the event of a victory over Lyon, but the following Sunday all eyes will be on Nice-Brest, an unexpected big match.